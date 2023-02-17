“‘The Holy Spirit told me to go with them and not to worry that they were Gentiles. […] As I began to speak,’ Peter continued, ‘the Holy Spirit fell on them, just as he fell on us at the beginning.’” – Acts 11:12, 15 NLT

When God poured out the Holy Spirit, He changed the nature of His relationship with His people. The Spirit was God Himself. He was available not just to a few priests or prophets but to everyone, including Gentiles.

This was a radical concept for the early church, which was at first mostly Jewish. When they heard that the Gentiles had received the Gospel, some were concerned. Many criticized Peter for his actions. But he could only report what the Holy Spirit had said and done. How could they question the Spirit’s sovereign actions?

These disciples began to understand what Jesus had taught about the Spirit. He was like the wind, blowing wherever He pleased. “You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes” (John 3:8 NKJV). They realized that they could not control or limit the Spirit or anticipate what He would do. He was Sovereign God.

That same Holy Spirit is available to you right now. You cannot anticipate His work in your life, but He is with you and wants to guide you. You need to be sensitive to His leading and aware of how He guides you day by day.

Seek to be sensitive to God’s Spirit. Surrender your life to Him. He can fill you with His fruit (Galatians 5:22–23). He can give you power. He can protect and guide you and give you His wisdom.

*Reflection Question:*

Where do you sense the Holy Spirit leading you today?

*Prayer*

Father, help me be sensitive to the Holy Spirit. Guide me. Help me make the right choices. I surrender my life to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 11

