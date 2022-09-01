New arrivals Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez piloted Manchester City to a transcendent victory over Nottingham Forest last night. Erling Haaland hit his second hat trick on a streak, while Julian Alvarez scored twice in City’s 6-0 triumph at Etihad stadium. Erling Haaland has now scored 9 goals in his first five games with the club and is currently the league’s top scorer.

Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal, who have now maintained their 100% start to the season, winning all five games they have played.

City are now second place to Arsenal with two points below the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola during the post match conference didn’t hold back his praise for his new strikers who piloted the team’s victory over Bournemouth scoring 5 goals combined.

“A lot. I had the feeling that there is not one person in the locker room who is not happy with the two goals (he scored). Erling deserves everything.

“But from day one we have seen Julian in the locker room and training. We have an incredible opinion (of him).

“Our scout in South America – Joan Patsy – told me for a year and a half ago – this guy is special. He has scored a lot of goals in a team like River Plate that has an incredible pressure to win.

“He was educated by Gallardo and now we are enjoying him.

“Erling is our first No.9, but in games where teams defend deep, to have the two guys there with an incredible smell to score goals is so important. Julian deserves everything. The work ethic always pays off.

“Julian came from Argentina, but in the first game against Club America, I said this guy will be good for us.

“We have seen in training how he is doing. In the first half (today) he struggled; the second half was better, and you saw the goals.

“He is so precise. Both he and Erling are incredible strikers. When the ball is around the area, they are incredible finishers.”