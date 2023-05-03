“Whom you forgive anything, I also forgive. For if indeed I have forgiven anything, I have forgiven that one for your sakes in the presence of Christ, lest Satan should take advantage of us; for we are not ignorant of his devices.”—2 Corinthians 2:10–11

Conditions seemed desperate. It was the fifth century BC, and China was plagued by wars and leadership struggles. Amid this dire situation, their general Sun Tzu developed a winning strategy, summarized in the book The Art of War. His insights worked so well that they have continued to be studied and employed worldwide—in military matters as well as in business and politics.

One key principle Sun Tzu stressed was the importance of deception. He wrote, “the spot where we intend to fight must not be made known.” He realized that if an enemy does not know where they will be attacked, the attackers have an advantage.

The Bible makes it clear that Satan understands the power of deception. Paul warned that Satan has plans and strategies for attacking God’s people. Sadly, many believers are ignorant of his schemes and experience defeat.

Satan has a plan designed to defeat you. He wants to deceive you and attack you where you are vulnerable. He wants to make you feel defeated and sow seeds of confusion, fear, and doubt.

Remember that God already has defeated Satan, but you need to trust God and employ the weapons He provides. First, fill your mind with His Word. Stand on His promises and reject Satan’s lies. Develop a strong prayer life; walk in the Spirit. Trust Him to help you recognize Satan’s schemes and equip you to be victorious.

*Reflection Question:*

What strategies can you use to defeat Satan’s lies?

*Prayer*

Father, help me be alert to Satan’s deceptions, sensitive to Your Spirit, and ready for battle. I believe You for victory. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

2 Corinthians 2