The Global System for Mobile Telecommunications Association, a telecoms organization, estimates that two billion mobile phones are sold worldwide each year (GSMA).

In addition, according to the GSMA, which represents the interests of mobile operators around the world by connecting over 750 operators with close to 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including Nigeria, 85% of mobile phones are not formally recycled, which reduces opportunities to improve digital inclusion by extending access to reasonably priced used devices.

The “GSMA’s Strategy Paper for Circular Economy: Mobile Devices,” which was released in advance of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, featured this information.

The GSMA outlined the following aim for the industry in its new strategy: devices with the longest possible lives, built entirely of recyclable and recycled materials,

100% renewable energy, where no equipment becomes waste.

This goal is supported by a recently created “circularity model” for the mobile industry, which outlines the guidelines that operators should take into account as they work to create a circular supply and manufacturing chain by the year 2050. This circular supply and manufacturing chain will be based on the two overarching concepts of “maximized longevity” and “zero waste.”

Steven Moore, the GSMA’s head of climate action and the UN Climate Champions’ mobile sector lead, said: “The mobile industry is making real progress on circularity, but there’s a lot more to do to reduce the environmental impact of devices we rely on every day to stay connected. By setting out a new vision of systemic change for the sector, we’re laying the groundwork for the mobile industry to reduce material waste and increase the longevity of devices.”

“An increased circularity for devices has a huge potential to reduce negative environmental impact, and at the same time to enable new business models that can generate new business opportunities,” said Erik Wottrich, head of sustainability at Tele2 and the person who oversaw the development of the strategy paper. Although this is a significant development for our sector, much work remains.

Since we are dedicated to advancing the circular economy by creating new customer offerings based on a circular business model, Tele2 is proud to have been the driving force behind the development of the strategy paper. This commitment will be crucial for us to reduce our adverse effects on the environment and meet our scope 3/value-chain science-based target.

Regarding the environmental implications, the report said that mobile phones play a crucial and beneficial role in people’s lives all over the world by enabling digital inclusion, fostering interpersonal connections, and fostering economic advancement.

It said that throughout the course of their lifetime, they also have environmental effects – both good and bad – and that mobile phones can cut down on carbon emissions by reducing the need for travel, but they also have their own effects on the environment.

According to GSMA, over 50 distinct materials, including polymers, ceramics, rare metals, copper, and silicon, may currently be found in an ordinary smartphone. Of the life cycle of a mobile phone, roughly 80% of the environmental impact lies in its manufacture.

According to the agency, mining for these elements may have detrimental effects on the environment and society. The usage of fossil fuels results in greenhouse gas emissions that also come from manufacturing and assembly.

According to the GSMA, by 2030, extending the lifespan of every smartphone by one year may prevent up to 21.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, which is the equivalent of removing more than 4.7 million cars from the road.

In order to create a step-change in the circularity of the mobile device industry, the GSMA’s study emphasizes the significance of including all supply chain participants. This includes operators, suppliers, manufacturers, and users, as well as repairers and recyclers.

The replacement cycle for mobile phones has grown by 10 months in the last seven years, from 24 months in 2014 to 34 months in 2021, according to the telecoms authority.

The market for reconditioned mobile devices was expected to increase in value from $49.9 billion in 2020 to over $140 billion by 2030, indicating that this trend would continue.