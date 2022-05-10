Group Urges Sanctions Against Transport Company For Reckless Killing Of 15-Year Old Beggar In Anambra

The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE) on Monday asked the Anambra State Police Command not to allow those behind the killing of a 15 -year old beggar in Onitsha, to go scot-free.

The HURIDE made the call in a statement in Onitsha, where it condemned the recklessness of a transport company driver that led to the death of the 15-year old beggar on April 29, 2022.

The girl was killed by a hit and run driver with Peace Mass Transit driver along the Onitsha/Asaba Expressway before Bridgehead, and did not stop until he was pursued and arrested by officials of Anambra Road Traffic Agency (ATMA).

Five others were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the accident.

Speaking with TNC correspondent on Monday, the HURIDE Executive Director, Dede Uzor A, Uzor, regretted that unfortunately, the management of the transport company has neither met with the deceased’s family nor extend formal condolences to them.

The group called on the Anambra State Police Command to immediately set up a machinery in motion to arrest all the people involved in the despicable unfortunate killing of the girl, to serve as a deterrent to other reckless drivers.

“Police should not allow any of the perpetrators go unpunished in line with our extant laws.

“We gathered that the matter was reported to the Bridgehead Police Station for investigation and we learnt that no member of the company has identified with the diseased family.

“How could a driver kill a poor girl, injure five other people and escape before he was caught by patriotic citizens and since then, the management of the transport company has not deemed it fit to visit the bereaved family or hospital to see five others, who were injured in the process?

“This is unethical, atrocious and insensitive.

“It is man’s inhumanity to man.

“These set of people ought to have been in prison by now,” the human right group fumed.

