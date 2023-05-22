Group to Conduct 18 Free Open Heart surgeries in Anambra

No fewer than eighteen (18) beneficiaries requiring Open Heart surgery, have been lined up for this year’s medical mission of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) which has already kicked off at the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital (DIOMH), Oraifite in Ekwusigo Council of Anambra State

The intervention program which has become an annual event since 2021 is the third to involve Open Heart Surgeries and other critical areas of health.

The arrival of DIOMH, a world-class cardiology facility, on the scene in May 2022 as a flagship project of SEOF, will undertake Open Heart surgeries on eighteen (18) shortlisted patients.

So far, thirty-three (33) adults and children have benefitted from the two Open Heart Surgeries programs sponsored by SEOF in conjunction with America’s VOOM Foundation.

It took place at the Oraifite -based DIOMH specialist hospital.

The 2023 edition was scheduled to run from May 14, 2023 to May 26 2023 with highly skilled medical experts in Cardiology, Nephrology, and Critical Care from VOOM Foundation (VOOM), College Station, Texas, USA, supporting the necessary interventions.

At least 18 people will benefit from the Foundation’s Open Heart Surgeries this year.

DIOMH hit a healthcare milestone in Africa when it performed three Open Heart Surgeries in a day and total of 25 Open Heart Surgeries in less than 2 weeks during May 2022.

23 (or 70%) of these Open Heart Surgeries were performed at no cost to beneficiaries while the remaining 10 (30%) were highly subsidised at just 14% – 20% of the cost charged for those surgeries by Nigerian hospitals.

The total bill borne by SEOF for the 33 Open Heart Surgeries in 2022 is in excess of #300million.

In the current Mission, a Community Health Fair will be organized by the Foundation on Wednesday, 24thMay 2023 from 9am to 3pm. The Fair will provide free treatment for Diabetes, Arthritis, Malaria, Hypertension, Chronic Pain, Typhoid, and Eye Care.

Dispensing of drugs and clinical examinations will be free.

Nigeria’s healthcare industry also recorded a big boost in March 2023 following the distribution of critical health intervention drugs worth #48m to medical facilities across the six geo-political zones in the country by SEOF.

Share this post