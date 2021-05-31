Group Sues For Peace In S/East, Urges National Holiday To Honour Biafran Soldiers

206 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 31, 2021
Awka – A group of youths in the Southeast have expressed worry over incessant attacks on security agencies, unjust killing of innocent citizens and destruction of public property across the country, especially in the southern region.
The group under the agies of Southeast Igbo youth Stakeholders Forum, while condemning the acts of violence, urged aggrieved parties to sheathe their swords and give chance to dialogue.
In a statement issued Sunday by its leader, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the group called on governments at various levels to recognize May 30 as National day for Healing and Consolation in honour of millions of people that lost their lives fighting for their freedom.
It also urged concerned authorities to urgently grant attention and consider gross injustice meted against citizens detained in Onitsha and Awka Correctional Centres for twelve years without Justice.
While insisting it would not continue to turn deaf ears to the voices of the oppressed, nor remain mute in the face of injustices, the group reaffirmed its resolve and commitment to peace, stability and development in the region and Africa in general.
The statement partly read, “Today 30th May, 2021, marks two great dates-a day that millions were slaughtered for their fundamental rights to freedom. We Remember, we mourn and never to forget. We urge all Biafrans to observe this day with deep sense of Ozoemezina- Never Again.
“A deadline to the ultimatum issued by BNG, concerning the matter involving persons unjustly kept in detention for about twelve years without Justice. Indeed, we cannot continue to shy away from these facts, neither shall we continue to keep mute while things fall apart.
“It is now time to take responsibility, irrespective of ethnic Sentiments, in order to address these issues bedeviling us as a people and a nation. Like the Igbo Leader advised, governments must learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism, but possibly seek healthy options that assure national unity and peaceful co-existence.
“Governments must also visibly and clearly embrace the values of justice and fairness in true sense for peace, unity and development. As we mourn and honour the millions of people who died so that we may live, we admonish us to do it peacefully without any form of provocation to the Security Agencies.
“On the other hand, we emphatically urge the security agencies to desist from any form of high-handedness and/or intimation on any citizen. This is to ensure security of lives and property during these trying times.
“We commend and totally support the Human Rights Activists and Lawyers, who have shown concern and commitment on the gross human rights abuse and injustice meted against the 18 Detainees, and have also volunteered to take over this matter as soon as the Judiciary resume from industrial action.
“This is, indeed, a great challenging moment for us in Nigeria, especially in Southeast, but by God’s Grace we shall overcome and prevail.”
