Group Seeks Review of Zoning in Bayelsa

By Akanimo Sampson

A Bayelsa based non-governmental organisation, I See You, is currently seeking a review of the single term zoning for Bayelsa East Senate seat.

The group explained that a two term for senators will bring effective development to the people of the area.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by the Director-General of the group, Pastor Mercy Dan and Deputy Director-General, Mr Kenechukwu Jonathan, made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Friday.

The group noted that with the current democratic realities, the single tenure rotation system for the Bayelsa East Senatorial District is no longer beneficial to the people politically.

The group therefore urged relevant stakeholders and political actors from the senatorial district to discontinue the single tenure for senators representing the District as two tenure rotations will give room for consolidation as well as the benefit associated with having a ranking senators.

The group called on stakeholders of the senatorial district to commence the maximum two tenure for senators representing the District, and suggested that since the incumbent Senator is from Nembe, he should be given the opportunity to contest again for another tenure to kickstart the process.

They continued that afterwards Ogbia will be the next and Brass Local Government Area will follow.

“I SEE YOU, a Non-governmental Organisation wishes to urge all stakeholders and every political actor from Bayelsa East to discontinue the single term for Senators representing the District.

“The sole purpose of representation is for effective representation and more development for the people of the area.

“We view with deep concern that with the current democratic realities, a situation where a senator is given only a single tenure rotation system for the Bayelsa East senatorial district will not benefit the people of the district.

“In terms of maximising the benefits of representation, the two tenure arrangement for representatives of the area will afford the member to be proactive in ensuring that the District gets all the benefits attached from the National Assembly and also has all the rights of becoming a ranking member.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders of the district to commence the maximum of a two tenure for Senators representing the people of the district.

“Rightly, we are of the opinion that since the incumbent Senator representing the Bayelsa East senatorial District is from Nembe, he should be allowed to contest again to begin the process after which Ogbia takes the next turn followed by Brass Local Government Area.

“Finally, while expressing joy and satisfaction for the level of quality and effective representation by the incumbent Senator, Biobarakuma Eremienyo Degi, we wish to also commend the stakeholders of the area for showing great leadership that has ensured that the zoning arrangement agreed upon years ago is not altered by any individual or groups”, the statement read in part

