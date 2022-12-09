Kenechukwu Ofomah

The need for concerted efforts to end violence against women that inhibits their participation in electoral processes and governance, formed the crux of discussions at a Stakeholders’ Consultative Dialogue, held in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The dialogue aimed to identify gaps in existing strategies and develop a roadmap for ensuring a peaceful, inclusive, free, and fair election with substantive participation of the electorates, while also focusing on identifying the actors and organizations that are active in Anambra as a focal state.

The event, which was organized by the Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), and brought together as participants, representatives of Women Organisations, relevant line government ministries, CSOs, NGOs and the Media.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator of the WSRN, Hope Okoye explained that the Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) is a women civil society led initiative that seeks to increase women substantive participation in political process and conflict prevention in accordance with UNSCR 1325.

She said the idea behind the dialogue is to ensure that all elections in Nigeria are peaceful and women and youth play a substantive role in sustaining and building peace in communities, states and national levels.

Okoye, is the Founder/Executive Director, Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking and Community Development Initiative (INTACOM Africa), the WSRN focal Organization in Anambra working closely with other NGO partners and will be representing WSRN in all INEC activities in Anambra state.

“Governance can be said to be effective when it is all inclusive, providing for citizens of all cadres and is not a reserve of a select few.

“UN’s CEDAW is clear about gender mainstreaming as far as politics is concerned.

“Women’s participation in politics needs to be increased in Anambra state, More Women to freely enrol into politics and supported, No segregation of women politicians and non-violence elections,” she said.

In a keynote address, titled ‘Women and Youths As Critical Constituents For Successful 2023 General Elections,’ the State Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Barr. Charles Nwoji, represented by the Deputy Director, Sir Joseph Uchendu, said with the youths accounting for 70% of Nigeria’s 217 million population, and the female population in comparison to the male population standing at 49.31%, both are critical stakeholders in elections.

“With this statistics, there is no iota of doubt as to the segment of Nigerian population vested with the numerical strength to elect the crop of leaders capable of evolving more equitable, secure and progressive country for all Nigerians, especially as regards women and youths.

“Here in Anambra State, the NOA is quite cognizant of this fact in all its programmes.

“Currently, we rounded up the first phase of voter education for successful 2023 general elections.

“The key messages of this campaign which took place in all the 21 LGAs of the state is to educate the electorate on their rights and responsibilities concerning the 2023 general elections, furnish them with extant dates for the elections, among others.

“Report from our field officers, indicate that a lot more needs to be done to mobilize the citizens especially the women and youths to utilize their voting strength to change the quality of leadership in Nigeria.

“There is the critical need for all including Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) to take this campaign down to the grassroots especially to our market women, village women and the youths who seem to constitute the greater percentage of voters who void their votes,to vote right this time.

“Definitely, your consultative Dialogue today would record far reaching decisions geared towards identifying and breaking the barriers to increased women participation in politics and ensuring violence free elections.

“May I reassure you that the NOA, Anambra State Directorate stands with you to the hilt in partnership towards implementation of these resolutions,” he said.

Another resource person at the event, Suzy Metuh, who discussed the rapid response report of Anambra State, generated by the WSRN Anambra Focal point, gotten from questionnaires given to about 49 respondents, identified drivers of violence during elections.

She noted “Drivers of violence include politicians, our youths as used by politicians and the role of the government in what happens during the elections.

“We felt that the government can do more in terms of provide responsive and reliable security during elections.

“The politicians need to allow the electorate vote their choice.

“Politicians and government should also refrain from inducements to influence voting.

“The election 2023 is a critical one for Nigeria and we either get it right or let Nigeria sink. But we cannot let this country sink.”