Group Pleads For Unity As Akwa Ibom Boils Ahead Of 2023

Worried by the broadening division in Akwa Ibom State as the recruitment process in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) generates more heat, an advocacy group is busy persuading the aggrieved persons to consider the overall interest of the state more than their political aspirations.

The group, 2023 Inspire Develop Empower (IDE) Advocacy Campaign Organizationhas is pleading with the peoples of Akwa Ibom to unite against forces working against true democracy in the state.

The group says it is working for the realisation of the governorship aspiration of a frontline PDP governorship aspirant, Ide Owodiong Idemeko

The call was prompted by last Saturday’s sham election for selection of three man ad-hoc delegates who described the exercise as a big sham.

In a statement by its Secretary, Dr John Obisung, the group said “It is rather unfortunate that our journey towards liberation of Akwa Ibom has started on a shaky note.

“Out of enthusiasm after our rigorous consultations of political groups and other stakeholders, our trooped out enmasse last Saturday to exercise their franchise by electing the three-man adhoc delegates for the coming primaries.

“Sadly, desperate politicians and enemies of democracy decided to frustrate our efforts by sabotaging the entire process.

“The PDP in Akwa Ibom instead of being on the driver’s seat to liaise with the Ward Congresses Committee from Abuja, to conduct the congresses, it was the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) a support group of the preferred aspirants of the enemies of democracy that called the shots. This is an aberration”.

The group explained that their principal Owodiong-Idemeko was at the ward office as early as 8 am with thousands of party faithful to elect the ad-hoc delegates but until sunset neither the materials nor any party official designated to carry out the assignment was sighted.

“The same story emanated from virtually the entire wards across the State”. They highlighted.

They described the entire exercise of Saturday, April 30th as not only fraudulent but a nullity stressing that It is unfortunate that in an era of high political awareness, those who ought to lead by example have descended so low out of desperation to please their pay master to the detriment of the masses.

They further highlighted, “democracy is about mass participation in choosing our leaders and any act to circumvent it will be resisted within the ambit of the law and every legally accepted means.

They have tested our will power with the last Saturday outing and we must nip this roaring monster in the bud to safeguard the electoral process.

Our candidates at every level must emerge through a popular and credible electoral process. We must not give room for the enthronement of mediocrity for the sake of the future of our dear state and country’’, they said.

