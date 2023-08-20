Group Extols Hon. Tunji Ojo, Minister-Designate; Marine And Blue Economy 

Integrity Group of Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), on Saturday, said the ministry of Maritime and Blue Economy is long overdue and would create jobs, sustainable growth and wealth creation for the country.

The group also said that the nation’s maritime sector will thrive under the newly appointed minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In a press statement, the group also extends its warmest congratulations to Honorable Bunmi Ojo on his well-deserved appointment as the head of the newly created but long overdue Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

While it is recognised that Hon. Ojo’s background and knowledge in the shipping subsector may be limited, the Integrity Group firmly believes in the potential for growth and collaboration. We commend the government’s vision in entrusting this crucial responsibility to an individual who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table.

The maritime industry plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development, harnessing blue economy, contributing significantly to trade, job creation, and sustainable growth.

As a collective of shipowners committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, we are confident that under Hon. Ojo’s leadership, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy will thrive.

We understand that there may be challenges ahead, and the Integrity Group stands ready to provide support and expertise to ensure the success of initiatives aimed at enhancing the maritime sector. We look forward to constructive dialogues and collaborative efforts that will further strengthen the industry’s role in the national economy.

Once again, congratulations to Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo on his appointment. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive changes and advancements that will undoubtedly result from

his leadership.