Group congratulates New Customs Comptroller General; Wale Adeniyi

Group under the aegis of Business and Maritime Writers’ Association of Nigeria, BUMWAN, has congratulated the newly appointed Customs Comptroller General, Bashir Wale Adeniyi, who will be saddled with the responsibility of steering the stewardship of the revenue, anti- smuggling and trade facilitation of the federal government parastatal; under the supervision of the Federal ministry of Finance.

Peter Ihejirika, the President of BUMWAN, in his congratulatory message, on Thursday in Port Harcourt Rivers state, said the new customs boss is equipped with the needed capacities and abilities to move the service to enviable heights in the comity of Maritime nations, and thus deserves the meritorious new appointment as the new Customs Comptroller General given his past outstanding feats.

According to him, “President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has exercised his constitutional powers aimed at reengineering and boosting the job productivity of officers and men with an inherent efficient service delivery.”

President of BUMWAN recalled that DCG Adewale Adeniyi, MFR served as Customs spokesman for almost a decade from June 2003 to May 2011. However, in January 2017 he was redeployed to the Apapa Area Command, after his promotion to the rank of Comptroller and subsequently appointed Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Recall also that in 2019, he was redeployed to serve as the Controller in charge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Lagos, afterwards, he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General in February 2020 shortly after he supervised the seizure of $8.07 million cash being illegally taken out of Nigeria through the E-Wing of the international airport tarmac. He was subsequently posted to head the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja as Commandant.

“It was as a result of his stellar performance in his field of endeavour that he was conferred with national honour, Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) at an investiture during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on October 11, 2022,” Mr. Ihejirika said.

Share this post