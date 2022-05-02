Group Asks Soludo To Sack Commissioner, Weeks After Appointment

The Conference of All Markets Traders in Anambra State (COMTAS), which comprises over 65 markets in Anambra State on Monday asked Governor Chukwuma Soludo to immediately drop the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry of Anambra State, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the group unequivocally condemned the non-inclusion of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders (ASMATA) and Bridgehead market executives in the market bodies sacked by the Government recently.

The group said both ASMATA and Bridgehead market were involved in the flawed elections like Ogbaru Main Market and Ose Okwuodu market among other markets sacked by the Commissioner.

The statement signed by Chief Uzor A Uzor, Chairman of COMTAS, accused the new Commissioner of financial inducement, corporate corruption, and abuse of office and lack of transformational leadership in line with the vision of Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The group accused the Commissioner of allegedly collecting huge sums of money, saying that might be the reason he was unable to sack the two market associations.

“COMTAS calls for immediate removal of Dr. Ngornadi without further delay, as his first outing was mixed with suspicion, controversy and alleged corruption.

“His action is against the letter and spirit of ideal leadership which Prof Soludo promised Ndi Anambra.

“Everybody is aware the circumstances and methods of the election “selection” process which saw the emergence of the two bodies.

“Can anybody call the process that produced them election?

“Where has elections been conducted in secrecy without markets constitution? “Who witnessed these two bodies’ electioneering process?

“Was it done few weeks before ex -governor Obiano exited?” they queried.

COMTAS asked the Commissioner to respond to the allegation by immediately taking the honourable action of sacking the two market bodies without further delay.

“If within 14 days, the leadership of these two bodies are not sacked, COMTAS would mobilise all traders to stage the mother of all protests that will shake the foundation of Anambra State,” COMTAS cautioned.

Like this: Like Loading...