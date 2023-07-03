Path The News Chronicle » Featured » Groom-to-be killed in Osun by stray bullet

Groom-to-be killed in Osun by stray bullet

Augustina John July 3, 2023 0
Groom-to-be stray bullet

Adebowale Toromade, the prospective groom, was killed when a stray bullet struck him in Moro, Ife-North Local Government area

Apparently, the would-be groom was shot to death the day before his wedding to his expectant fiancée. According to reports, the groom visited the Ife-North Local Government region to meet with his fiance’s family.

Later, he gathered with other motorcycle union members at Moro Junction to honor the newly chosen executive member for the post in which he tragically perished.

According to reports, some unidentified guys shot in the air when he was celebrating with the union, but a stray bullet wounded him afterwards. During the celebration, a stray gunshot struck the groom and another person.

The groom and the other man were also transported to the hospital, but Adebowale was already dead when they got there, while the other man is receiving care.

Investigations are still going on, according to Yemisi Opalola of the Osun State Police Command.

May his soul rest in Peace.

