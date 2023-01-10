In continuation of the construction of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, the Lagos State Government has extended the traffic diversion already in place at Muritala Mohammed Way from the previously extended completion date of 31st December, 2022 to 28th February, 2023.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the extension was needed to enable the contractor to complete the construction of the ramp.

Highlighting the diversion plan, Oladeinde restated that traffic on Muritala Mohammed way will be diverted to Ojuelegba-Tejuosho slip road to link Muritala Mohammed Way, while traffic circulating Western Avenue, Yaba and Herbert Macaulay will be diverted to Empire road to access Muritala Mohammed and Western Avenue for a continued journey as stated previously in the past traffic diversion notices.

The Commissioner assured that the construction site would be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles will beavailable to tow faulty vehicles along the axis. He also stated that signages will be placed on the access roads while personnel of the State’s Traffic Management Authority would be deployed to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences to road users.

He reiterated the commitment of the State Government to the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which will boost the citizens’ economic activities.