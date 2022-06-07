Gridlock Looms As LASG Announces Traffic Diversion Over Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Dual Carriageway

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans as the Federal Government continues the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway from the 9th of June, 2022, for a period of six months.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, kilometre 0-5 of the Lagos/Sagamu Expressway will be modified for traffic diversion, assuring that the other lanes on the expressway will be accessible to motorists during the course of the road construction.

He affirmed that signage and diversion signs will be installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and to ensure safety, adding that the personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will also be on ground to ensure free traffic movement.

The Commissioner, however, called for cooperation, patience and understanding of motorists during the construction period, stressing that the project is geared towards a better transportation system and improved economic activity.