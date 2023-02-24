Following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works on the Marine Bridge, the Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the Apapa-bound lane of the bridge from Sunday 26th February to Sunday 28th May, 2023.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said traffic heading towards Leventis/Apapa from Ijora will be diverted to Marine Bridge – Marine Bridge Road – Mobil Road U-turn to connect Leventis Service Lane to access Leventis (Apapa). Alternatively, Marine Bridge Total Ramp inwards Malu Access Road will be open to traffic for motorists to continue their journeys as aforementioned.

The Commissioner assured that the personnel of the State’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, would be deployed to direct traffic in the area, this is in addition to the installation of traffic guides to ameliorate inconveniences.

Dr. Oladehinde implored Motorists to obey and cooperate with the Government as the rehabilitation works are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone across the state.

19 total views, 19 views today