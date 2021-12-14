Some Live Band performers at the grassroots have made a passionate appeal to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for more recognition and support by involving members of the group in the state’s entertainment and social functions.

Receiving the musicians on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Special Adviser, Mr. Solomon Bonu, described the singers as an integral part of the state’s entertainment sector, especially at the grassroots.

Bonu, who promised to convey the request of the musicians to Governor Sanwo-Olu, also informed the live band singers that the present administration provides a level playing field to all entertainers regardless of their affiliation.

He said that the Ministry is considering the hosting of an event next year where the various grassroots musicians in the state would be brought together to compete across the Ibile region.

In his words: “The State Government recognises the importance of your position in the society which reduces stress and distress. You bring succour and relief to your fans and by so doing you are contributing a lot to the wellbeing of Lagosians as a whole”.

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, urged the musicians to embrace the domestic tourism initiative being championed by the Ministry to improve tourism activities at the grassroots level.

She said: “indigenous music is part of our community-based tourism initiative, I want to implore you all to make your presence felt more within your immediate communities and build a relationship with our officers at the local council levels”.

On their part, the musicians pledged to build harmony and understanding between the current administration and all Lagosians using the instrumentality of music and entertainment.

The leader of the group, Adeleke Agboola, who described Governor Sanwo-Olu as a model and father figure to youths in the State, urged the Governor not to be deterred by the activities of some mischievous persons who are always criticising his administration baselessly.

All dressed in ‘EkoSanwOrin’ branded tops they showed their unflinching support for Mr. Governor as they all chorused a special song for him.