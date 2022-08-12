The Grassroots Corruption Fighters have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to support it in its campaigns against economic and financial crimes at the grassroots level.

This call was made in Abuja on Thursday by the leadership of the group led by the Senior Special Assistant on Information Technology to the Kano State Governor, Rufai Mustapha

Daneji who paid a Courtesy Visit to the EFCC Headquarters.

According to him, the population of Nigerians at the grassroots is huge and if people refuse to elect corrupt people into government, the problem of corruption will be drastically reduced. “Corruption is a disease that kills Nigeria as a nation. Grassroots contribute immensely by giving corrupt leaders a chance in government through their votes. We need to enlighten the people more not to allow the corrupt get to power”, he said.

He also commended the EFCC on its Information Technology architecture and sought its help and support to replicate the same in the Kano state’s anti-corruption agency. “We will appreciate every area you can benchmark our anti-corruption agency in Kano”, he said.

In a response, Secretary to the EFCC, Dr. George Ekpungu, assured Daneji that his proposal was good and commendable and that the Commission would always partner with any agency or individual that is genuinely committed to the fight against corruption. “You are in good hands. EFCC is critical in the fight against corruption and always ready to partner any well-meaning agencies and individuals in that respect”, he said.

Daneji was accompanied on the visit by Nafiu Indabo and Mubarak Umar.