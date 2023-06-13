Grammy honoured African artists with New Award category

Grammy Award Organizer has decided to honor African Artists with a New Category in the Grammy Awards list, The organizer made the announcement of three new categories namely Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album & Best Pop Dance Recording.

The Category comes after the recent year of improvement and wide acceptance of Afro beat all over the world, Over the Year we have seen several African Artists taking over the world with their music ranging from Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, Davido, and many more.

Next year, the Grammy Awards will occur, and they plan to release the nominee’s list toward the end of this year.

