As a seed that man doth sow
Without care for a deep wide hole
For with time it ‘may’ grow
And mature to yes or no
Grains so free
Costing nothing but space, time and progress
Even more to those who sow everywhere and at every time
Harvesting and replanting, on same soil and new mountains
We find them with us
But would sow rightly
With caution, not prejudice
With goodwill, not fear’s plough
Nor acids of bitterness
Which burns the sower and uninformed soil
But on dark and hard places
And like the sun bring illumination
Tilling away weeds of ignorance and falsehood
The blessedness of pessimism
The experience of optimism
Will you sow it in you
It can grow you away
Leave a Reply