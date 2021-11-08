As a seed that man doth sow

Without care for a deep wide hole

For with time it ‘may’ grow

And mature to yes or no

Grains so free

Costing nothing but space, time and progress

Even more to those who sow everywhere and at every time

Harvesting and replanting, on same soil and new mountains

We find them with us

But would sow rightly

With caution, not prejudice

With goodwill, not fear’s plough

Nor acids of bitterness

Which burns the sower and uninformed soil

But on dark and hard places

And like the sun bring illumination

Tilling away weeds of ignorance and falsehood

The blessedness of pessimism

The experience of optimism

Will you sow it in you

It can grow you away