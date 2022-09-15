Chelsea’s new coach, Graham Potter, who oversaw his first game against Salzburg in UEFA Champions League has given his verdict about the game last night and the team. Chelsea blew up a 1-0 lead through Raheem Sterling’s goal in the second half before Salzburg got an equalizer as well. Raheem Sterling made history to become the first English player to score a UEFA Champions League goal with three different English clubs (Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea).

Chelsea remains at the bottom of their UCL group with just a point after two games.

Graham Potter post match interview:

‘We’re frustrated with just one point,” he said. ‘I thought the application and attitude of the players was fantastic and I really enjoyed how they went about their work against a good opponent that makes it difficult for you.

‘We got Raheem into some good one-v-one situations, especially in the first half. They got some good blocks in but we scored a good goal. Then in a period of the game where we didn’t really control it as well as we had, we conceded which is disappointing but it can happen at this level.

‘Our response was really good. Their keeper made a couple of good saves but in the end, we probably needed a second goal and it didn’t come so we’re disappointed with the one point.’

‘We can’t lie, it’s not the position we want to be in but we have to respond. It’s going to be a tough group but there’s enough quality in the team and the squad that we can respond and we have to look forward to those games.’