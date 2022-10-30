Chelsea manager Graham Potter during his post-match conference said the game came as a disappointment and they look forward to addressing loopholes. Chelsea were ransacked to a 4-1 defeat by Brighton, handing over to Potter his first defeat of the season.

‘We were always in the game, even half-time when we were three down. It shows we did have chances and I should have scored in the first half which could have changed the game. It didn’t go that way,’ he said.

‘We had chances, but we need to defend better as a team. We shouldn’t be conceding that many goals, so we’re very disappointed.

‘We’re at fault. We need to look at the mistakes, learn from them, dust ourselves off and go again.’