“If the first piece of dough is holy, the lump is also; and if the root is holy, the branches are too. But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive, were grafted in among them and became partaker with them of the rich root of the olive tree, do not be arrogant toward the branches.” – *Romans 11:16 18 NASB*

Throughout their history, the Jews often have been a persecuted people. Yet the Bible is clear that God has not forgotten His people. In fact, the Jews have a central role to play in Bible prophecy and in the world today.

Paul used the analogy of a tree to remind Gentiles that Jews were the foundation and root of the Christian faith. And he wanted them to understand that not all Jews have fallen away. While many Gentiles had become Christians, they were still like a wild olive tree that had been “grafted in.”

The idea of being grafted in should give us perspective. No matter if we are Gentiles or Jews, we must never be arrogant about our salvation. We must not boast that we are saved, while others are not.

Paul urged the Christians in Rome to remember that they were mere branches. This meant they had to be humble, on guard, and alert: “For if God did not spare the natural branches, He may not spare you either” (vs. 19 21). This perspective should give us a healthy fear. Yes, we have experienced the mercy of God and know that He is good. But we must not take His mercy for granted (vs. 19 24).

Today, remember that “God has not rejected His people” (vs. 1 2). Remember to pray for God’s people and the peace of Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6). Remain humble, and remember to thank God for His mercy toward you.

*Prayer:*

Father, thank You for being merciful to me. I am grateful for all of Your blessings, and I don’t take them for granted. I pray for Your people, Israel. In Jesus’ name. Amen.