Govs Sanwolu, Uzodinma, Others Meet Over Alaba Market Demolition

Adekunle Taofeek July 2, 2023 0

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his counterpart from Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, have met over the demolition of the Alaba International market.

The meeting which also had the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu in attendance, was held in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said the meeting was a successful one, adding that issues of common interest were discussed.

The Lagos governor said, “The meeting had gone on very successfully, where we discussed issues around a common interest, and especially issues around the demolition of Alaba market.

“There has been a lot of wrong information and communication. Our conversation this afternoon has cleared the air and we have seen the need for further collaboration and where wrongs have been expressed we corrected.”

The News Chronicle recalls that a few weeks ago, the Lagos State Government began the process of demolishing distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and the Lagos State Task Force embarked on the joint exercise.

The demolition had drawn condemnations from the affected traders and some Igbo groups, who alleged they were being targeted due to the intrigues of the 2023 presidential election.

