The governor during the grand Ceremony at the government house Portharcourt, Rivers state made the announcement. Each player who participated in the season and all officials will smile home with $20,000 (over N13m). The governor has also declared a two-week pre-season tour for the Champions as they look forward to participating in the CAF Champions League next season.

Rivers United won their first ever NPFL title since the club was merged from defunct Dolphins FC and Sharks FC in 2016. They ended the campaign with the most points (77) ever reached by any NPFL club since creation.

LMC chairman Mr Dikko was present during the handling of the NPFL to the winners which was presented by the state governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike during the ceremony also promised to double the figure to $40,000 should the champions pull through the group of CAF Champions League.

Each of the players and members of the team was knighted with the Governor Merit Service Award (GMSA).