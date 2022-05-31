Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Embrace Peace, Okowa Urges Warring Delta Communities

Governor wants banks to increase partnership with citizens

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday urged banks and other financial institutions to de-emphasise profit and partner more with the people for improved socio-economic development in the country.

Okowa made the call while inaugurating a branch of Premium Trust Bank in Asaba.

He expressed gladness with the establishment of bank in the State and commended the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emmanuel Emefiene, for the great feat.

“I am glad to see what I see here today. It is beautiful and I thank God for that. I want to congratulate you today for this great feat and the fourth branch of your bank.

“I also congratulate you, managing director, for the very wonderful name you have given to the bank. I believe it was Holy Spirit-led. I know the kind of person you are and I believe the bank would be of great service to the people and impact lives.

“Banking services are unique; I believe too that as long as it is done in such a mutual relationship with the customers where every body wins, it is definitely going to be of a great service to the people.

“We need banks to truly partner with the people and not just to make gains from the people, and I hope that your service will be geared in that direction,” he said.

The governor assured that Deltans and the State Government would partner the bank.

Earlier, Emefienem had while welcoming the people, stated that the bank was not just out to do business but also to impact and improve on the lives of the people.

“As a son of the soil, the bank is not just here to do business but also to impact on the people; I know the people and the terrain”

High point of the event was the cutting of the tape to open the bank for business by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who was among the special guests at the occasion.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended