Governor urges Nigerians to give back to their communities

Ekiti state Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has called on the people of the state to always ensure proper maintenance of public assets to ensure their durability.

The Governor stated this in Ijero Ekiti at the commissioning of two blocks of six classrooms at CAC Secondary School and a 500-Seater Lecture Theater at the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti built and donated by a member of the House of Representatives (Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2), Hon. Wumi Ogunlola.

Governor Oyebanji, who revealed that his administration would soon establish a department that would be saddled with the responsibility of maintaining government assets across the state, also reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing a conducive teaching and learning environment as the welfare of teachers and staff of institutions was paramount in the agenda of his government.

The Governor who commended the donor for improving the quality of life of the people of her constituents, urged other well meaning members of the society to cultivate the idea of giving back to their communities. This he said can be done through adoption of schools, health care centres and other projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

“When we get to a position of authority, we should also realize that we are not there for ourselves, it is the prayers of some people that brought us and we must show responsibility to those people, because, if we don’t, God will raise other people to do it.

“I have a compendium of what she has done, if she went to the House of Representatives and she had done all these in three communities, if she has a bigger portfolio she will do more. I have no doubt about her integrity, about her commitment to her people.” He said.

Earlier in her address, the donor of the projects, Hon. (Mrs) Wumi Ogunlola commended Governor Oyebanji for his efforts at developing all sectors of the economy, stressing that her activities in her constituency were just to complement government efforts in the state.

Ogunlola Called on the school authority and students to ensure effective maintenance of the facilities.

