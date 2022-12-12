The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will on Tuesday, December 13, inaugurate the members of the Anambra State Oil and Gas Development Committe

The inauguration will take place at 12pm in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Conference Room

The 16-member Committee is under the distinguished chairmanship of Barrister (Mrs.) Uju Ifejika, OFR, CEO of Britania-U Nigeria Limited

The terms of reference for the Anambra State Oil and Gas Development Committee are as follows: To develop and sustain an oil and gas blueprint for Anambra State; promote and sustain a good rapport between the State Government and all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government concerning the Oil and Gas sector”; provide regular updates to the Government on international and local research outcomes as well as emerging local and international trends in the oil and gas sector or business and especially as they may affect or impact the State and its energy; and create measures and policies to ensure the smooth operation of the upstream (exploration and production), midstream and downstream oil and gas business in the State.

Other terms of reference include: Take inventory of all acreages (open and allocated) in the State and investigate why they aren’t active; register and keep records of existing oil and gas sector enterprises and proposed investor in the Oil and Gas sector in Anambra State; provide support and act as intermediary between Oil and Gas enterprise and their resident communities across the State; work closely with Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) to identify specific Oil and Gas projects and invite interested investors and/or partners for participation in such project; and advise the State Government on policy matters designed to promote and enhance the development of the Oil and Gas secto

The Oil and Gas Development Committee is also expected to: Facilitate activities of the Orient Petroleum Resources and other companies in setting up refineries in Anambra State; ensure that owners of oil fields in Anambra State are very active; take steps and ensure that Anambra State becomes a member of NDDC; advise on the modalities of setting up an equitable and sustainable Host Community Development Trust Fund as encapsulated in the PIA 2021; advise Anambra State government on how to adequately deploy the proceeds of 13% derivation fund; Advise government on how to manage Energy Transition and Green Energy; distribution of Petroleum Products; environmental impacts of Upstream, Downstream and Midstream; minimize the methane emissions from Organic Waste; determine the effective way of monitoring hydrocarbon accounting in Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) operations; and finally Undertake other functions as directed by Mr. Governor.

With Barrister Uju Ifejika as Chair and the Permanent Secretary of Anambra State Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources as Secretary, other members of the Anambra State Oil and Gas Development Committee include: Engr. Ikechukwu G. Okafor (Vice-Chairman); Barr. (Mrs.) Patricia Igwebike (Commissioner for Transport); Sir Paul Nwosu (Commissioner for Information); Mrs. Nkechi Obi (MON); Prof K.K. Nwozor; Dr. Chris Ofokansi; Chief Tony Okwesa; Engr. Jideofor Chukwuemeka Etele; Barr. Anthony i. Ifeanya; Engr. Somtochukwu Mezie Okoye; Dr. Boniface Emengini; Emmanuel Nwabia; Mr. Francis Abuah Nwabueze; and Barr. Anthony C. Madichi