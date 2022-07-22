Shooting Stars of Ibadan who survived relegation by goal difference in the just concluded season have been charged by the state governor to seal a continental spot next season before his tenure ends. Shooting Stars who lost their last game of the season to relegation counterparts Kano Pillars survived with three goals ahead of Katsina United.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan on their Facebook page:

In the bid for an improved performance next season, with emphasis on achieving the mandate given to the club by the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the management of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), will make adequate use of the lessons learnt in the just concluded 2021/22 NPFL season.

Addressing the staff, coaches, and players of the club during an emergency meeting held on Friday at the club’s secretariat, Jericho, the Executive Chairman of the club, Rt. Honourable Babatunde Olaniyan (Akoro), said the club will do everything humanly possible to correct the lapses responsible for its not too impressive outing in the just concluded season.

Okoro, who described the season as hectic, intellectually and financially sapping, commended the technical crew and the players for their doggedness and fighting spirit, which ensured the club survived the drop.

“On behalf of the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, I want to appreciate the Almighty God, whose divine intervention came at a time it was needed to rescue the team from going into relegation and also appreciate your efforts and commend your sportsmanship”.

He added that the survival of the team, as a result of joint efforts of the players on the field and that of the management outside the field.

Speaking further, the 3SC boss hinted that the management, having noted the errors and mistakes that affected the club in the season, will work hard to avoid the repeat of the mistakes noted.

“The Management has noted all the errors and mistakes committed either advertently or inadvertently during the season and I desire to ensure that such mistakes are never repeated. If Remo Stars, who got promoted with us, could clinch a continental ticket the same season they got promoted, it simply means Shooting Stars Sports Club could also do it”, the Chairman stated.

Continuing, he said. “ The mandate given to us by His Excellency, the Executive Governor, is for the team to pick a continental ticket during his time as the Governor of Oyo State and me, as the Chairman of the club, am one hundred per cent committed to achieving this target”.

Honourable Olaniyan further explained that having studied the operations and running of the club over the years as well as its structure, he has come to realize that there is room for improvement, adding. “The time to begin the repositioning of the club is now if truly we are desirous of achieving the mandate of the Executive Governor and make our people happy”.

Meanwhile, the technical crew, players, and backroom staff have been to proceed on recess, effective from Friday, July 22, while the club will, during the break, carry out some stocktaking and reviewing, ahead of the resumption of preparations for the 2022/23 season.

“ We have all worked tirelessly during the season, and we deserve a rest and get refreshed before the resumption of preparation for next season. What would have delayed our holiday, is if the team had qualified for the Federation Cup”, said the Chairman, in his address.

The meeting had in attendance, members of the management team, including the Acting General Manager cum Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal, the Director of Administration and Supply, Alhaji Rahman Olapade and the Director, Finance and Account Mr Kehinde Ogundiran, as well as the Club’s Chief coach, Edith Agoye, his assistants, administrative and backroom staff and the players led by their captain, Omololu Waheed.