Governor Sanwo Olu host members of the Super Falcons

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu hosted some members of the Super Falcons following their exit from the ongoing 2023 World Cup co hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Falcons were knocked out of the knock-out round following a goalless 120 minutes against England in the ensuing penalty kicks.

The governor on his Facebook page shared photos of the members of the Super Falcon and himself on his Facebook page:

“Honoured to have received some team members of our remarkable Super Falcons at the Lagos House in Marina earlier today.

Asisat Oshoala, who came in the company of Rasheedat Ajibade and Monday Gift, came to pay us a courtesy visit.

The Super Falcons’ incredible run at the FIFA Women’s World Cup has ignited a new era of enthusiasm for women’s football in Nigeria. Their achievements on the field and the unity they brought to our nation are truly remarkable. We will continue to empower and encourage our female athletes, and also work towards a brighter future for women’s football in Nigeria.

A big thank you to these amazing ladies….”