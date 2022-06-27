Governor Nyesom Wike commends Rivers United after clinching the NPFL title

Nyesom Wike governor of Rivers state through his Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri lauded the Pride of Rivers for their resilient effort to win the league for the first time in their history. They were crowned 2021-22 Nigeria Professional League Champions on Saturday, following Plateau United’s sprawl from Uyo to Akwa United. Rivers United though lost their 35th match yesterday at Lafia by 2-1 to Nasarawa United.

The Governor in his statement applauded the players and the coaching staff for setting a milestone record, for being part of the team to first deliver the league to the state since its creation in 2016.

“I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the coaching staff and particularly the capable players of Rivers United for the valuable efforts they made to emerge the winner of the 2021/2022 NPFL.”

“The Government and good people of Rivers State are very proud of the team’s exploits following their dogged performances and resilience display throughout the 2021/2022 season. It is worthy to note that over the years, Rivers United has brought so much joy and happiness to football fans and supporters all over the country. This victory, no doubt, marks a major milestone in Rivers State football’s history.”