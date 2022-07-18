Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was present during the last game Rivers United played against Gombe United. He witnessed and participated in trophy and medal presentations along with Shehu Dikko LMC chairman and some notable men.

Rivers United sealed the title, making history as the first club to win it with the most points of 77. They had the most away wins 5 and home wins 22 in the campaign.

The state governor has gifted 1m each to all players of Rivers United for their last day victory over Gombe United.

He also has charged the club to replicate this form next season when they will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

Pride of Rivers had the support from their fans who trooped out in thousands and as well as fans across the federation.