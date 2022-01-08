Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of Rev. Fr. Godfrey Bunka Gopep as the new Chaplain of the Government House Chapel Jos.

Rev. Fr. Gopep who is currently the Priest in Charge, St Finbarr’s Parish, Rayfield Jos, is to fill the vacuum created after the former Chaplain, David Ajang was appointed by the Holy Father, Pope Francis as the Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

Born in 1982, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Bunka Gopep was

Ordained a Catholic Priest for the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos on the 15th October 2011 at the then Holy Cross Parish Pankshin, now Holy Cross Cathedral Pankshin.

He had served as Assistant Parish Priest, St Jarlath Bukuru; Assistant Parish Priest.

St John Vianney Seminary Barkin Ladi; Vice Rector, St Michael Nassarawa Gwong; Assistant Parish Priest, Church of Assumption Chong’O’pyeng; Assistant Parish Priest, Our Lady Queen of Peace Gold and Base.

The appointment is with immediate effect.