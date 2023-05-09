Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman has been sworn in as the first female Chief Judge of Adamawa State.

The state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri presided over the swearing-in ceremony in Yola, the state capital on Monday.

Governor Fintiri encouraged her to commit to the dispensation of justice without fear or favour.

She was first appointed Acting Chief Judge of the state in December 2022.

“We are making history as a government by having the first female Chief Judge in the history of the state.”

“Her emergence is, therefore, a watershed development in gender mainstreaming and a testament that the girl-child is at liberty to rise and become anything with merit, devoid of any man-made barriers in Adamawa State.

Shortly after her swearing-in, Justice Abdulrahman pledged to promote the course of justice in the state, “in accordance with the dictates of the judicial oath”.