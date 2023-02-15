The governor via his Twitter handle has warned all commercial banks to continue to render services to the people of the state with the old Naira note.

Going by the CBN deadline, the old naira should have stopped circulating and be replaced with the new redesigned note. But unavailability and scarcity of the new notes plunge Nigerians into chaos.

Some businesses still operate with the old notes, some don’t accept them and some do their business through transfer and mobile banking

“We will shut down any Commercial bank operating in Ogun state that refuses to accept old naira notes.”

