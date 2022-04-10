Governor Bello Matawalle’s Gift Of Exotic Car To Zamfara Traditional Rulers: EFCC Should Size The Vehicles And Stop This Fraud

It was like tales by moonlight when the news flashed that Governor Bello Matawalle has used Zamfara state resources to buy 260 EXOTIC cars which he distributed to traditional rulers in the state.

The reason given by the Governor for this unprecedented gift to the traditional rulers is for what Governor Matawalle called ‘the contribution of traditional rulers in maintaining peace in the state. This action of Governor Matawalle is distasteful especially when juxtaposed with the fact that during the same period, the Oyo state Governor bought 100 operational vehicles to equip the local vigilante corps popularly called Amotekun.

The Oyo state Governor values the lives of his indigenes while Governor Matawalle thinks less of the lives of his citizens but more about sticking to power at all costs in the 2023 election. By the way, the Oyo state Governor is also seeking re-election in 2023 but still values the lives of his people over and above the 2023 elections.

This action by Governor Matawalle which is clearly against the run of play reminds me of Napoleon Bonaparte who said, “We must laugh at man to avoid crying for him’’. Yes we should laugh at Governor Matawalle instead of crying for him because clearly, this gift is an unpardonable misplacement of priority, immoderate, illegitimate and inexcusable.

Zamfara is currently under siege by bandits. Blood is literally flowing around all corners of the state. Local vigilante and other security agents including our gallant soldiers and police who are facing the bandits against all odds have no working equipment.

Local vigilante popularly called Yan Sakai are almost completely demoralised. They are not paid or enjoying any form of support from the Zamfara state government and yet, his excellency has the temerity to spend such amount of state funds to buy cars for emirs? Haba! My oh my what a huge but deliberate misplacement of priority?

Governor Matawalle said his donation of 260’exotic cars to the emirs in Zamfara state is because they have done excellently well in maintaining peace in the state.

IRO NI E SIR!

Everyone knows that the gift is for 2023 election. Period!

The Governor knows full well that his re-election is hanging in the balance and 2023 will be very difficult for him hence he is trying to buy off traditional rulers in the state with cars etc.

LESSONS:

BLANK CHEQUE: The gift yet again underscores the BLANK CHEQUE that state governors in Northern Nigeria are enjoying. This action by Governor Matawalle is enough ground to impeach him because by using the state’s meagre resources to buy exotic cars as gifts to traditional rulers when civil servants in the state are being owed salary for months on end, his excellency Matawalle has demonstrated beyond any iota of doubt the he DOESN’T understand the problem of Zamfara state.

But the Zamfara state house of assembly is a RUBBER STAMP of the Governor. They stamp everything he brings to them without even looking at the text. So you can’t really hope for any impeachment proceeding against the Governor. In fact, it will take the camel to pass through the eye of the needle for Zamfara state house of assembly to impeach Governor Matawalle or even launch any impeachment proceedings against him. The underlying motive overwhelming the mentality of the state legislators is ‘as long as I am getting my share, let everything continue. Who cares?

THE ELDERS AND ELITE in the North have consistently failed the region: No elder, elite or leader in Zamfara state has come out to publicly condemn this poignant gift to traditional rulers by Governor Matawalle. Some of our leaders and elders actually queued up to ‘launch’ the vehicles even when 1,545 innocent victims have been killed by bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in Northern Nigeria in the last 3 months. Few days before the ‘grand finale’ to launch the exotic cars and distribute same to the beneficiaries (emirs), bandits attacked Tsafe town in Zamfara state and killed three people including the son of the state’s commissioner for security, AIG Mamman Tsafe.

L

THE ‘WHO CARES’ ATTITUDE OF NORTHERN LEADERS: The fact that Governor Matawalle got away with this action means Northern leaders are only playing lip service to insecurity in the region.

OUR ROYAL FATHERS IN ZAMFARA SHOULD AS A MATTER OF URGENCY, REJECT AND RETURN THE CARS OR THE EFCC SHOULD CONFISCATE THEM..

There is the urgent need for the traditional rulers to return the cars. Failure to do so should invoke the wrath of the law and the EFCC should do its job: confiscate the cars, sell them off and ensure that the proceeds are used to fight insecurity in the state.

Lip service cannot fight insecurity. What will, is a purposeful action from the state and federal governments to use ALL available resources to fight the bandits and all criminals terrorising Zamfara and other states particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Zamfara has turned into the epicentre of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria thus earning the name ZAMFARISTAN. Buying and distributing exotic cars to emirs is certainly not the best way to bring peace to Zamfara state. There is the need for a change of method from LIP SERVICE to PURPOSEFUL ACTION.

DR ABUBAKAR ALKALI Convener, Movement for a New Nigeria (MNN)

kuliya2020@yahoo.com

