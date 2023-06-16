Path The News Chronicle » News » Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is Sad

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is Sad

Francis Francis June 16, 2023 0

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the boat accident that claimed the lives of over 100 wedding guests at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message he personally signed and issued on Thursday, sympathised with the immediate families of the victims of the boat disaster and the government and people of Kwara State.

Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with his Kwara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq over the ugly incident and wished the people of Kwara State, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of a boat accident that occurred at Egbu village in Patigi, Kwara State, which claimed the lives of over 100 people.

“The death of a loved one is usually very painful but the death of over a hundred citizens who undertook a journey to celebrate the wedding of their loved ones made the tragic incident more disheartening.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos state, I sympathise with the immediate families of victims of the boat disaster, the government and people of Kwara State.

“I wish His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and all our people in Kwara State, peace, comfort, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.”

Francis Francis

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Lagos Judiciary To Proceed On Y2023 Long Vacation 

Lagos Judiciary To Proceed On Y2023 Long Vacation 

Merit Ugolo June 16, 2023 0

VP slot: Okowa didn’t betray Southern Nigeria – Ifeajika 

Merit Ugolo June 16, 2023 0

Advisory Council Proposes New Deadline for Withdrawal of Old Naira Notes

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 15, 2023 0
 Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu’s family disengages Ozekhome, Ejiofor as lawyers

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Witnesses At Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Labour Party presents Mathematics Professor, Arise news staff As Witnesses At Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Data Protection Bill to Create 500 000 Jobs

Newly Signed Data Protection Bill to Create 500,000 Jobs

Adekunle Taofeek June 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Understanding the Decline in DStv Subscribers in South Africa

Understanding the Decline in DStv Subscribers in South Africa

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 16, 2023 0

Cryptocurrencies: Helping Africa’s Unbanked Access Money

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 16, 2023 0
Lagos Judiciary To Proceed On Y2023 Long Vacation 

Lagos Judiciary To Proceed On Y2023 Long Vacation 

Merit Ugolo June 16, 2023 0

VP slot: Okowa didn’t betray Southern Nigeria – Ifeajika 

Merit Ugolo June 16, 2023 0

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is Sad

Francis Francis June 16, 2023 0