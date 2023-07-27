Government Transfers 374 Power Projects To DisCos

According to Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), over $1.2 billion has been spent on significant distribution projects in the nation as part of efforts to enhance the country’s supply of electricity.

Over 374 projects funded by the fund were carried out by the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director in charge of Networks at NDPHC, stated that the amount is anticipated to be recovered by the beneficiary distribution firms (DisCos) at the eighth Nigeria Energy Forum in Lagos.

Oyedele stated that the projects had been turned over to the DisCos and that the formal assets transfer process was still proceeding and a NERC value was still pending.

There are 337 33/11kV lines, 25,281 25kVA and 50kVA CSP transformers, 199 distribution transformers of 108MVA, 2,256km of 33kV lines, and 4,670km of 11kV lines among the completed projects listed.

He claims that the agency has worked on over 121 transmission line and substation projects in total.

Oyedele claimed that 34 Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substations, including those in Enugu, Jos, and Owerri, have undergone extension work.

Other completed projects in the transmission sub-sector include 51 330/132kV substations with 6,450MVA transmission capacity addition, 132/33kV substations with 3,160MVA addition, 2,703km of 330kV lines, and 765km of 132kV lines with 25 further projects ongoing.

“These accomplishments led to a complete transformation of the hitherto radial Nigerian grid into what it is today, a substantially looped grid that provides substantial redundancy to power flow around the grid. This was completely unavailable before NIPP”, he stated.