Climate change is real. The flooding that has followed torrential downpours in towns and villages in Nigeria – like other places around the globe, confirms this.

The damage that has been occasioned on account of the floods are troubling. Public social facilities like schools and hospitals have been impacted.

It may be safe to say, however, that no one carries the burden of these floods like our farmers.

Media reports abound of swathes of farmlands and food crops being washed away.

The consequence of these losses by our farmers will be felt by all of us. Any hope of a bumper harvest is now diminished.

This will further add to misery in our towns and villages and in our cities as food prices continue to soar.

I share in the pains of the victims of these flooding incidents, including communities that their local healthcare centers, markets and schools have been destroyed. Or, even individuals who have been displaced. I also condole with those who have lost their loved ones.

Therefore, I urge governments at all levels to unveil a special humanitarian assistance programme to provide immediate succour to the affected communities.

These unfortunate incidents should be a wake up call to the urgency of our responsiveness to the issues of climate change and global warming.

It is a clarion call that non-governmental organizations must equally harken to and place the focus of their advocacy on sensitizing the vulnerable public on how to manage and mitigate disasters of global warming.