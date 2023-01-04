The Institute for Enterprise Management and Analytics (IEMA) has received accreditation from the Federal Government to serve as a Conformity Assessment Body (CAB).

As a result of the accreditation granted by the Nigerian National Accreditation Service (NINAS), the institute is now authorized to grant ISO Certification to organizations that have satisfied the certification’s conformance requirements.

Even though many Nigerian businesses have excellent operational procedures, they are unable to conduct business with foreign organizations because of difficulties with standard compliance, according to IEMA Director-General Raymond Smith.

He claimed that IEMA is authorized by the Federal Government and in a position to support and certify Nigerian businesses that have satisfied the stringent certification requirements.

He emphasized that an organization needs to get an ISO certification because that is the need for doing business well in Nigeria nowadays.

In agreement with Smith, Prof. Ademola Ojo, Chairman of the Governing Council of the IEMA, urged Nigerian businesses to embrace standard certification and utilize IEMA accreditation to certify their processes and compete successfully both inside and outside of Nigeria.

He claims that IEMA is one of the three organizations licensed by the Nigerian National Accreditation Service and accredited by the Federal Government (NINAS).