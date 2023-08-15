Government raises hope of Nigerian Youths

The Lagos State Government has promised to do more for the youth in terms of equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to support the actualisation of the smart city project while giving them a brighter future.

This promise was made by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hazmat in his keynote address at the Grand Finale of Y2023 International Youth Day themed: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards Sustainable World” held at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa.

Hamzat, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin said, “The youth population is being groomed for the future through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development. The present administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is determined to do more for them hence the addition of ‘Youth Engagement to the THEMES Plus Agenda in order to give more attention to them.

The Deputy Governor urged the participants at the event to utilize the knowledge they acquired in contributing their quota to the Lagos Smart City project.

Earlier in her welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Pharm (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu stated that International Youth Day is set aside by the United Nations to draw the attention of government agencies, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, businesses and other relevant stakeholders to the need to focus on young people as important resources in community and nation-building. It is to raise awareness of youth-related issues around the world and educate the public on the specific challenges the youth are facing in the communities.

Pharm (Mrs.) Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the youth who participated in the Business Amplifier Clinic was equipped with some new and entrepreneurial skills that will enable them to adjust their product and processes to climate change and the related environmental requirement and regulations by reducing air pollution, embracing tree planting and using resources with recycling rate.

According to her, “The State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will be embarking on a series of youth engagement/empowerment activities and programmes geared towards promoting youth inclusion in the socioeconomic development of the State.

The UNFPA representative, Dr. Esther Somekun and Chairman, of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (Lagos State Chapter), Comrade Biliaminu Oba stated that the programme will go a long way in helping the youths maximising their potential in line with the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The highlight of the weeklong event was the emergence of the CEO, Plastibuild Creative Solutions, Aminu Mohammed as the overall winner of #2 million naira after participating in the Business Pitch that came at the end of the Business Amplifier Clinic organised for Young Entrepreneurs.

CEO of Biwunmi Nig Ltd, Aisha Ibironke and CEO of Damliz Pastries Business, Elizabeth Adebayo were among other winners in the Business Pitch competition who went home with financial rewards.