By Merit Ugolo

As the yuletide approaches, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello on Thursday called on residents to positively take charge of their environment during the celebrations.

In a statement signed by him, Bello said Government is doing all within its capacity to intensify actions that will address the scourge of climate change in the State and called on all residents to embrace cleanliness in all forms while also embracing all safety protocols.

The Commissioner said, “We had embarked on a comprehensive all-year-round cleaning and maintenance, dredging of drainage channels/canals and construction of new drainage, and these projects have paid off”.

“Some States were unfortunately devastated by floods this year, Lagos despite its peculiarities as a coastal state with low-lying terrains and a high-population density, among others, coped well”, Bello emphasised.

He stressed that it was necessary for Lagosians to show utmost love to the environment by not desecrating it even as they celebrate with moderation, reminding everyone that since a lot of waste will be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations there is a need for proper disposal of all wastes by sorting, bagging and placing them at designated points.

The Commissioner assured Lagosians that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will respond adequately in terms of carting away all wastes and refuse that may be generated during the period.

Bello maintained that the present administration is at the forefront of the campaign for healthy people and a cleaner environment, whilst encouraging Lagosians to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

He also advised residents against the storage of petrol and other inflammable materials at homes, offices, shops and markets as their storage could aid fire outbreaks particularly when virtually all objects in the environment are dry and combustible during this period.

He also urged drivers to beware of the hazy harmattan weather which may reduce visibility to less than 10m, stressing that motorists should ensure that all parts of their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

Bello also used the occasion to wish all residents a blessed Christmas and a very prosperous New Year.