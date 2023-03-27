Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has called on Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike to consider and ruminate extensively on the fact that the victory of evil over good is always temporary and does not stand the heat of justice and in a matter of time the law will make a public show of it.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze said Wike has remained cocooned in a potpourri of extravagant self-glory, bragging about the declaration of his candidates winners of the March 28 Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Rivers State even when the process fell short of every standard that could qualify it as anything close to an election in a society of men.

The party Chief hinted that a compromised team of INEC ad hoc staff, corrupt men of the Police force and other security agencies deployed for the elections in Rivers State took bribes in dollars and backed Wike and PDP to work against the interest of Rivers people. That satanic connivance gave Wike the temporary victory he brags about today and it is unfortunate.

“I watched and listened with dismay the recent outbursts of my friend and brother, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as he boasted of his political feats and electoral victory over his boss, benefactor and predecessor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation. As one of the authorities in the politics of Rivers State it has become imperative to highlight that Governor Wike has never won any election in Rivers State under any conducive electoral environment and cannot therefore claim to have defeated Amaechi and Rivers people in any such elections.”

Eze reminded the public that it was Amaechi and Odili that imposed Wike as Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area against the plea and wishes of the elders and people of the area who vehemently rejected and pleaded that such a character should not be allowed to oversee their Council. But Amaechi, in his poor judgement of human beings prevailed and got Wike elected as the Chairman of ObioAkpor and went further to influence his election as the Chairman of Local Government Councils Chairmen in Nigeria.

During the 2015 general elections, it is widely reported how Wike turned Rivers State into Rivers of blood with hundreds of Rivers State people sacrificing their lives because of the sole ambition of a single man. With the connivance of Dr. Jonathan, his wife and Security Agencies and militants. Amaechi and the people of Rivers State were subdued, paving the way for Wike to be Governor of the State. He was never elected.

He was sacked by the Tribunal who frowned at the illegality and fraud perpetrated in his favour by election officials and security men, but with the help of some powerful individuals in society, some men at the Supreme Court overturned the will of Rivers State and reinstated him as Governor of Rivers State from an election conducted under a hostile environment inimical to the practice of democracy so he can’t claim to have defeated Amaechi or anybody in that matter. .

In 2019, Wike connived with powers in Lagos and those in Rivers State to deny APC participation in the 2019. So how can he in his right senses claim to have defeated anybody in an election the party wasn’t allowed to participate in?

Notwithstanding APC’s non-participation, the party adopted the governorship candidate of the AAC, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, three days to the election. Awara was coasting to victory with over 17 out of 23 local government results and all of a sudden INEC suspended announcement of results. For close to a month nobody heard anything about election results in Rivers State and after a long hiatus, the compromised electoral umpire resumed with a totally different result and commenced announcement afresh with all the votes allocated to Wike. That order to suspend, rewrite results and announce Wike winner was given by a powerful force in Aso Rock. That was how Wike managed to return in 2019.

The election of 2023 was characterised by massive rigging, bribing, pocketing of both INEC officials, Security Agencies etc, intimidation, killing and more. Today Rivers State is now known all over the world as a haven of electoral fraud.

“If these instances depict electoral victories to Wike and his misguided cohorts then their future will tell us how victorious they are” Eze noted.

Eze noted that it is not yet uhuru for Wike and the PDP in Rivers State as the APC has a floodgate of facts that will help the court correct the heinous errors of March 18.

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who by the time he assumed office ensured that the militants that were causing havoc in the State were subdued cannot because of the election go back to recruit killers just to match Wike and his violent nature of politics. That is not in his nature and he will not do that. He is not a desperado.

People can compare the so called victory of Wike and his stooge in Rivers State where people are mourning with that of Abia State where the people are celebrating and rejoicing over a victory that has given them liberty from the cage of Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu and his gang and understand how Wike is rated in the politics of Rivers State.

I pray that one of these days the people of Rivers State will join Abians and others to celebrate their freedom from the worst administration ever in the annals of politics and governance in Rivers State

Eze expressed confidence that Nigerians will one day celebrate the man of ideas, Rt. Hon.Rotimi Amaechi, an embodiment of humanity, vision and peace. It is a matter of time.