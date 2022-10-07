Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has encouraged the Nigerian NPFL winner with a bounty reward should they win their first leg of the second round CAF Champions League game against defending Champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco. Rivers United qualified ahead of Watanga FC of Liberia on goal aggregate of 3-2 after a scintillating victory of 3-0 at home and 0-1 loss at Liberia.

According to the spokesman who represented the Governor today during a meeting with the players and coaching staff, River’s State Sports Commissioner, Barr. Chris Green notified the NPFL Champions that $20,000 USD pledged by the governor after their first NPFL triumph has been approved.

During his speech while with the players and coaching staff ahead of their game against Wydad, Barrister Chris Green said:

“The Governor, who is the number one fan of the club, has asked me to inform you all that the people of Rivers State are solidly behind you in this national project.”

“I also want to let you know that the Governor has graciously approved the sum of $20,000.00 for each player for winning last season’s Nigeria Professional League title.

“The Governor has also announced that if you qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, you will receive $40,000.00 each.

“So go out there and compete with dignity, honour and the traditional Rivers spirit to put smiles on the faces of Rivers people and indeed all Nigerians,” he concluded.

In his response, the club captain, Festus Austine thanked the Governor and Commissioner while adding that the players will strive to justify the confidence reposed in them by Gov. Wike and the people of Rivers State.

The blockbuster first leg of the second round encounter will be played atAdokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Rivers United are put through a physical test as they will battle CAF Champions League defender Champions and Botola winner.