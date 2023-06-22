Gov urges Lawmakers to prioritize people’s interests

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has charged the newly inaugurated Ekiti State House of Assembly members to always prioritize the interest of the people of the state while discharging their duties as lawmakers.

Governor Oyebanji who gave the charge when he received the members of the Ekiti State 7th assembly in his office in Ado Ekiti, urged the Legislators to see their new assignment as a service to the people of the state who elected them as their representatives.

He expressed his government’s readiness to work harmoniously with the Assembly for the interest of Ekiti people, adding that the state can only develop when there is synergy between the Executive and legislative arms.

He told the lawmakers that the list of his commissioners would be forwarded to the Assembly next week for screening and confirmation.

He, however urged the lawmakers to ensure a thorough screening of the Commissioner designates, stressing that asking them to “ take a bow and go” would not bring out the best from the exercise.

Governor Oyebanji also noted that legislature is critical to the ability of any government to deliver on its promises. He enjoined them to be above board and discharge their duties without fear, favour or interference and avoid unnecessary disputes that could affect their legislative assignments.

“I have listened to Mr Speaker and I agree with you that this is one government and I share your legislative agenda of responsive and responsible legislature and that speaks to our own mantra of shared prosperity. And I keep telling people this is one government and graciously we are all Ekiti and our people brought us here for a purpose and for that purpose to be realized we just have to work together in the interest of the people”.

“I am not unmindful of the fact that there could be moment of strains and stresses and that is the beauty of democracy. it is not every time that we are going to agree like this and the beauty of democracy is in the period of strains and stresses, if it offers a platform for discussion, we will still come back like this, we will argue, we will shout and we will resolve”.

“The assurance I can give to you from the Executive Council that I lead , I can assure you of our readiness to partner with you, to give you necessary support without impinging in your freedom. We will give absolute respect to the legislature as a different arm of government”. The Governor stated.

Earlier in his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye said the purpose of the meeting was to familiarize themselves with the Governor and members of the State Executive Council and to inform the Governor of their readiness to collaborate with the Executive arm of Government.

Hon Aribasoye assured the Governor that the 7th assembly is fully prepare to have a responsive and responsible legislature in order to keep Ekiti working towards shared prosperity.

