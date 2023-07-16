Gov. Umo Eno Orders Renovation of All Public Schools in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has directed the immediate renovation and upgrading of facilities in all public primary Schools across the state.

According to a a Statement in Uyo, governor Eno gave the directive Friday when he embarked on an unscheduled inspection of facilities at Christ the King Primary School, CKS located along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

The statement noted that there would be renovation of structures, provision of educational materials, solar lighting system, Pipe borne water and staff quarters, at the Christ the King Primary School which is to serve as a model of the state government’s vision for the remodeling of Schools.

His words: “Akwa Ibom elected me to serve them, to work for them. We are delivering on the campaign promises we made to Akwa Ibom people. Education is a key thing in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, and so we are determined, especially at the grassroots level.

“This school is next to the Government House, so it should be a model. We want to start here to create that model primary school we’re talking about. I have just interacted with the pupils, they are vacating on the 28th of this month.

“We will use the holiday to remodel this school. I believe we should invest in the Children, and this is when to catch them young. Schools renovated will have teachers resident there. I will give them little allowance to encourage them, particularly in the rural communities.