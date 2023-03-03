Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has urged Nigerians especially supporters of Peter Obi not to vote for candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming governorship election across the nation.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai, who has now fallen in love with the Obidients after they dealt his pay master a blow in the just concluded presidential election, said the APC rigged the election in favor of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ossai wrote:

APC Rigged Peter Obi and Atiku Out.

For that reason.

You should not support APC Governorship Candidate in your state because they rigged the presidential election against Peter Obi And Atiku.

As for people in Delta State, all you need to do is to support the PDP governorship candidate because he is better than other governorship candidate based on his antecedents, capacity, competent and credibility.

11 total views, 11 views today