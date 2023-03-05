The Presidential elections have come to pass, and the outcome of the results will continue to be a watershed in the political terrain and a new definition of “Loyalty “ in Adamawa PDP politics. Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic PDP got 417,611 votes, Bola Ahmed Tinubu 182,881, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) secured 105,648 votes while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 8,006 votes.

The performance of the Labour Party in the state though not surprising because of the open secret fraternity of the incumbent Governor with the Labour Party for some time.

It is now obvious that the allegations against the Governor of Adamawa state for anti-party activities have come to pass. Many prominent people of Adamawa State last month alleged and warned that, the Incumbent Governor Rt. Hon. Ahmadu UMARU FINTIRI had pitched his camp with the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate and crisscrossed the state campaigning for him in line with the arrangements of the G5 PDP Governors. It’s an open secret that he remained a member of the group covertly.The outcome of Saturday‘s Presidential election is a clear testimony to that effect.

The theatrics of the Governor’s pretentious loyalty and deception could only go that far and today the dye is cast and the truth cannot be suppressed.

Atiku Abubakar though not unaware of Fintiri’s intrigues according to sources, but decided to ignore all the clear and overwhelming evidence shown to him in that regard, and deluded himself in a suspension of believe, hoping that Governor Fintiri will continue to be loyal and supportive.

The Waziri Adamawa rightly or wrongly is said to be scared of the consequences of confronting the Governor in order not to jeopardize his political fortunes since all politics are local, and will need the governor on his side to succeed in this rather elusive Presidency, having attempted severally without success and believing this could be his last opportunity.

In February, when the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi visited Adamawa State for his campaign, he ignored the Protocol of usual courtesies on the Paramount Ruler, the Lamido of Adamawa Emirate and Chairman of the Adamawa state Traditional Rulers Council but headed straight to Numan Federation to pay homage/Respect to Hamma Bachama of Numan Federation, which was a serious breach of protocol and a slight on the Lamido.It’s also on record that he was there to fraternise with the Christian community who are predominant in the zone.

Obi’s action was attributed to Fintiri’s advice and in active collaboration of CAN leadership. This strategy is today consequential to Labour’s Political gains in that part of the State. Obi defeated Atiku in Numan LGA, and secured substantial votes in the other areas in the zone.

The outcome of the elections results in Madagali the Governor’s support base where the Labour Party won at the Governor’s polling unit is, without doubt, a collusion in cohort with the Governor.

The ADC Gubernatorial Candidate, Malam Muhammadu Usman Shuwa after Officially Endorsing the PDP presidential candidate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and promised to work for him in the state, relocated to his home town Madagali 6 days before the election, made serious contact and strategies to ensure that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s victory, and delivered his polling unit and even his ward for Atiku.

If Fintiri had Atiku’s interest he could have made sure he delivered not only his unit or Madagali but the entire Northern Zone for Atiku, being his domain and as an incumbent Governor of Atiku’s Party, but behold the outcome isn’t what we expected.

They say in war, political war inclusive all is fair. and politics is like the contributions in “Adashe” it’s Turn by turn everyone will take his share albeit at the tail end

Waziri Adamawa is well-schooled in political treachery and well-acquainted with its muddy terrain. Therefore needs not to be incited into realigning his priorities and strategies. He surely feels where it pinches.

In stating the obvious we can only wish Waziri Adamawa well in his future endeavours

Auwal Modire wrote from Yola, Adamawa state, he can be reached via modiree@aol.com

