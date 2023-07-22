Gov. Eno Justifies Reappointment of All Immediate Past Akwa Ibom Commissioners 

As tongues continue to wag over the wholesale re-appointment of virtually all former Commissioners who served in the immediate-past cabinet of former Governor Udom Emmanuel in Akwa Ibom State, incumbent Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has explained the reason behind his decision.

The list of no fewer than 22 nominees, which had already been sent to the State House of Assembly, and deliberated upon by the 26-member Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, last Thursday, before commiting same to the relevant Committee for further legislative action, LEADERSHIP learnt, would be cleared and confirmed between Tuesday and Thursday next week.

Addressing journalists over the weekend at the Victor Attah International Airport on the outskirts of Uyo, the state capital, upon his arrival from official trip to Abuja, Governor Eno explained that it was a temporary measure to reward those who fought and won the electoral ‘war’ with him, when opposition appeared formidable.

Eno said: “I like new blood, but I must test the new blood and be sure that they are the right blood. You don’t just take in blood. You must test the blood. So let’s test the blood.

“By my training and upbringing, people don’t go to a war with you and win the war and you push them aside. It is not a good thing to do because you will need them again for another battle and people won’t trust you.

“So these guys went to war with me, they were with me in the trenches and we won. How do I reward them, throw them away?

“They have given me the job. Please they should allow me choose those that I believe will deliver on the Job. You can’t give me a job and at the same time chose those that will work with me.

“I believe that choosing the people that will work with me to deliver on the job is my prerogative. Akwa Ibom should judge me on the deliverables.”